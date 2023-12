Pierre (shoulder) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against the Patriots, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Pierre has been dealing with the injury since Week 12 prep but has been able to play through it. It's not clear if the 27-year-old aggravated the injury Sunday against the Cardinals or if the injury is just continuing to linger. Either way, Pierre's status will remain in question until closer to kickoff Thursday.