Pierre (shoulder) has been ruled out for the Steelers' Week 14 matchup with the Patriots on Thursday Night Football, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Pierre has been able to play through his shoulder issue each of the last two weeks, but he'll be forced to sit out Week 14 versus New England. Chandon Sullivan and Darius Rush are candidates to see an increase in workload in Pittsburgh's secondary in Pierre's absence.