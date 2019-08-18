Samuels ran four times for 26 yards and one touchdown in the Steelers' 17-7 preseason win over the Chiefs on Saturday.

Samuels is off to a nice start after two preseason games, showing he can make big plays. Six of his seven touches (six carries and one reception) have been for eight or more yards, including his 14-yard touchdown run to give Pittsburgh a 7-0 lead. Samuels is an attractive handcuff to James Conner and is expected to see a significant boost in playing time after being on the field for just over 20 percent of all offensive snaps in his rookie season.