James (ankle) has been limited to start this week of practice, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

There aren't many concerns from the Steelers regarding James' ankle injury, as he was able to play through it in Week 2's win over the Vikings. The team will likely be cautious with James throughout this week of practice in order to ensure he is healthy for Week 3, especially with Vance McDonald (back) still banged up.