Wallace (foot) is active for Thursday's game against the Titans, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Wallace was a limited participant in Tuesday and Wednesday's practices after missing his first game of the year in Week 8 against the Jaguars. He's set to fill in as the slot corner behind starters Joey Porter and Patrick Peterson as they look to slow down the Titans' passing attack led by rookie Will Levis, who threw four touchdown passes in his NFL debut against the Falcons.