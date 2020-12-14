site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Steelers' Matt Feiler: Won't return against Bills
Feiler (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Buffalo.
Feiler sustained the injury in the first quarter. Kevin Dotson will continue to fill in at left guard while Feiler sets his sights on a Week 15 return against the Bengals.
