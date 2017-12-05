Steelers' Mike Mitchell: Ruled out Monday
Mitchell (ankle) was ruled out of Monday's game against the Bengals, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
There wasn't much hope Mitchell would be able to play anyway, considering he was listed as doubtful on the injury report. In his absence, J.J. Wilcox is expected to step into the starting lineup.
More News
-
Potential Gronkowski replacements
Rob Gronkowski has been suspended for Week 14, so what should his Fantasy owners do?
-
Count on Gordon, Smith, Lynch?
Heath Cummings looks into whether you can trust Alex Smith, Marshawn Lynch and Josh Gordon...
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...