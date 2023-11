Adams (ankle) won't play against Cleveland on Sunday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Adams is set to miss his second straight game after hurting his ankle early in Week 9 against Tennessee. Prior to the injury, he had played at least 68 percent of the Steelers' defensive snaps in three straight contests. In Adams' stead Sunday, Keeanu Benton will likely see an increased role again.