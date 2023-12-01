Adams (ankle) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Adams has missed Pittsburgh's last three games with this ankle issue, but he was able to log two full practice sessions this week, and he's got a shot to return Sunday. The veteran defensive lineman has appeared in eight games for the Steelers this season, recording 21 total tackles, including two tackles for loss.