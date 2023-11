Adams (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Pittsburgh's top nose tackle logged a full week of limited practice sessions, but he ultimately won't be able to suit up for Sunday's affair, as he continues to recover from an ankle issue. Keeanu Benton is expected to see an increase in snaps on the Steelers' defensive line with Adams missing time.