McCloud hauled in all four of his targets for 20 yards while also recording one carry for three yards in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Jaguars.

McCloud was on the field 20 of the team's 75 offensive snaps Sunday, and he had a season-high 20 receiving yards in the win over Jacksonville. The 24-year-old has logged 14 receptions for 70 yards, along with four rushes for 65 yards this season.