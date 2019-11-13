Play

Nix (knee) is ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Browns, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Nix's absence may not concern fantasy gamers, but the Steelers will need to adjust their gameplan as they play without a fullback for a second consecutive week. James Conner is set up to be the lead back after missing Week 10 with a shoulder issue.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories