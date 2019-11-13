Switzer (back) is ruled out for Thursday's matchup against the Browns, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Switzer was listed as a DNP all week, so he'll miss the first game of his career. The third-year pro makes most of his impact as a returner, so James Washington and Diontae Johnson are in line to field kicks and punts, respectively. Switzer's absence hurts the Steelers' wideout depth as well, so they may bring up a practice-squad receiver.