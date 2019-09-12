Davis (ankle) was officially listed as a limited participant for Wednesday's practice.

Davis missed Sunday's game against the Patriots due to the injury, so the fact that he's back practicing in some fashion is a positive sign for his Week 2 availability. Expect the team to monitor his practice time throughout the week, but if he's unable to play for the second consecutive game, it will likely be Kameron Kelly who starts in his place.

