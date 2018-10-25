Sylvester Williams: Released by Lions
Williams was released by the Lions on Thursday, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports.
Williams joined the Lions in March and had been operating as a depth defensive tackle. He didn't see a single regular season snap with Detroit through the first seven weeks of the year. The Lions traded for Damon Harrison this week, and Williams release corresponded to make room at the position. Williams will look to catch on with another team yet this year.
