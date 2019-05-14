Williams signed a contract with the Saints on Monday, according to the team's official site.

The former 2013 first-round pick has failed to find consistency in the NFL, logging stints with the Broncos, Titans, Dolphins and Lions over the past six seasons. In 2018, he played in 14 games with four starts split between the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins and logged 14 tackles (eight solo). He'll now compete for a depth role on the Saints defensive line.