Broncos' Sylvester Williams: Joins active roster
Williams was promoted to the Broncos' active roster Saturday, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
Williams is being brought up to help provide depth on the defensive line. Starting nose tackle, Mike Purcell (knee), is listed as questionable, so he could potentially get some run.
