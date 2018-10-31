Dolphins' Sylvester Williams: Links up with Dolphins
Williams signed a contract with the Dolphins on Wednesday, the team's official site reports.
In need of some defensive line help, the Dolphins added a pair of veteran bodies Wednesday in the form of Williams and Ziggy Hood. The duo should provide some depth for a defensive front that just lost the services of Vincent Taylor (foot) for the remainder of the season.
