Charlton (undisclosed) was released from injured reserve with an injury settlement Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 2017 first-round pick's time in San Francisco was short lived, as he's been released after agreeing to terms with the team on August 1. Charlton has spent six years in the NFL, appearing in 60 games and recording 95 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. He had stints with Dallas, Miami, Kansas City, Pittsburgh and Chicago before joining the 49ers this offseason. It's unclear what the 28-year-old's injury is at the moment.