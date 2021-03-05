site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Tae Hayes: Released by Vikings
RotoWire Staff
Mar 5, 2021
The Vikings released
Hayes on Friday.
Hayes appeared in one contest with the team during the 2020 season, during which he played in just two snaps on special teams. The 23-year-old will aim to fill a cornerback role elsewhere for the upcoming year
