Pryor recently held a workout for the Lions, but ultimately wasn't signed, a source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Detroit had a need for some extra wideout depth with Marvin Jones (knee) ruled out for the Week 11 matchup with the Panthers, but the team ultimately decided to promote Andy Jones from the practice squad to fill the void. Pryor should continue to garner more workout invitations in the weeks to come, but it's hard to see him capturing a meaningful role with any team after both the Jets and Bills -- who own two of the weaker receiving corps in the NFL -- chose to drop him from their rosters earlier this season.

