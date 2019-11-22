Play

McKinney recorded 11 tackles (six solo) during Thursday's 20-17 win over the Colts.

McKinney achieved his second double-digit tackling performance of the year. The 27-year-old continues to be a strong IDP asset, as he's averaging 7.2 tackles per game.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories