Scarlett was sporting a walking boot in his foot Thursday and isn't expected to play Sunday against the Titans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans seem to be viewing Scarlett as week-to-week after he injured his foot in the Week 12 loss to the Ravens, so there's a decent chance he'll miss action beyond Sunday. Scarlett has been acting as the team's starting strongside linebacker since Whitney Mercilus tore his pectoral muscle in October, but the increased snaps haven't translated to much useful IDP production. Scarlett has two sacks in 11 games this season and hasn't recorded more than six tackles in any contest.