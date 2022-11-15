Scarlett (undisclosed) will get a workout with the Dolphins this week, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Scarlett was released from injured reserve by Miami Sept. 5, but he is now healthy and able to compete again. The 29-year-old played 13 games with the Dolphins last season, and certainly may have made the team had he not gotten injured during training camp. He'll work to earn back his roster spot when he has his tryout this week.