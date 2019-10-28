Hyde carried 19 times for 83 yards during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Raiders.

Hyde averaged a respectable 4.4 yards per carry against a tough Raiders front, with his long gain going for 20 yards. He received one target in the passing game but was unable to haul it in. Hyde also received a couple of carries in the red zone but was unable to convert in what amounted to a middling performance from a fantasy perspective. He'll look to make a larger impact next Sunday against the Jaguars in London.

