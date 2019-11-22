Hyde rushed 16 times for 67 yards in the Texans' 20-17 win over the Colts on Thursday.

Hyde led the Texans' backfield as usual, but he often found running room hard to come by against a stingy Colts front. The veteran back accrued almost half his production on a 33-yard scamper in the third quarter, leaving him with just an average of just 2.3 yards per tote on his other 15 carries. Hyde should continue in his usual lead-back capacity in a tough matchup versus the Patriots in Week 13, a week from Sunday.