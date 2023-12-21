Pierce had to learn a new scheme this season, which may be a contributing factor to the decrease in production during his sophomore season, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Pierce was barely visible in Week 15's win over the Titans, getting on the field for just four snaps, while Devin Singletary carried the load for the rushing attack. As a rookie in 2022, Pierce gained 939 yards in 13 games behind a power-gap running scheme. It's a tactic the team felt suited the back from his college days at Florida. The adjustment this season to a zone outside running scheme, in which the back is required to read the defense before deciding on a path, has not been a smooth one. Pierce has averaged just 2.9 yards per carry and managed more than 50 rushing yards in two of 11 games. If it's working with Singletary as the lead back, the Texans are expected to continue that pattern.