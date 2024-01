Pierce had three carries for zero yards and played six snaps on offense in Saturday's 45-14 wild-card playoff victory over Cleveland.

Two of Pierce's three carries came in the fourth quarter when the game was long settled, and Davis Mills had replaced C.J. Stroud. The backup running back did not have a kickoff return, which has been his primary contribution the last few weeks. The one kick return Houston had was by Dare Ogunbowale.