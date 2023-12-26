Pierce returned five kickoffs for 174 yards, including a touchdown, in Sunday's 36-22 loss to the Browns in Week 16. He added three carries for six yards and caught one of two targets for 10 yards.

Pierce provided an early lift, taking a kickoff back 98 yards after Cleveland jumped to a 14-0 lead, but Houston's offense was unable to take advantage of the potential momentum swing. He had just 15 snaps on offense, continuing a downward trend after appearing just four times on that unit in Week 15. Since returning from an ankle injury five weeks ago, Pierce has a combined 85 yards on offense and slipped behind Devin Singletary on the depth chart. While the ankle could play a role in his diminished production and role, he hadn't been doing much as the team's lead back prior to the injury. Of note, with a new coaching regime in 2023, Houston changed its running scheme to one which Pierce has had difficulty adjusting.