Texans' David Steinmetz: Placed on IR
Steinmetz (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle reports.
Steinmetz broke his ankle last week during practice and underwent surgery as a result. He'll shift his focus to recovery in hopes of returning to full strength for next season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Brady
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Jacobs wows
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football auction draft values
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Fantasy football prep: Deep sleepers
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Brown busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...