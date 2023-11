Arnold (calf) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

The 26-year-old safety out of Baylor popped up on the Texans' injury report Thursday with a calf issue, and he was held out of Friday's practice, so it's no surprise that he'll be inactive this Sunday. Arnold has appeared in eight games for Houston thus far, recording 18 total tackles, including one tackle for loss and one forced fumble.