Texans' Johnathan Joseph: Full participant Thursday
Joseph (knee) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
The veteran cornerback returned to the field after being limited in Wednesday's session. Joseph will be going up Larry Fitzgerald and the Cardinals' passing attack this Sunday -- so his knee will definitely be something to keep an eye on throughout the contest.
