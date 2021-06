Joseph announced via his personal twitter account Thursday that he's chosen to retire from the NFL.

Joseph recently played seven games with Tennessee during the 2020 season, recording 29 tackles (25 solo) and an interception. The South Carolina product was a first-round pick by the Bengals in 2006, and he also spent time with Houston and Arizona during his career. The 37-year-old racked up 787 tackles, 200 pass breakups and 32 interceptions in his career.