Texans' Justin McCray: Won't play at Dallas
RotoWire Staff
Dec 10, 2022
4:42 pm ET
McCray (hamstring) is listed as out for Sunday's game at the Cowboys.
McCray won't be available in Week 14 after filling in for Kenyon Green (shoulder) for part of Houston's loss versus Cleveland in Week 13. The
Texans will have to operate without much depth at the guard position Sunday.
