The Panthers signed McCray to their active roster Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

The veteran offensive lineman has appeared in three games for the Panthers' this season, starting at left guard in Week 13. Over the course of his seven-year career, McCray has spent time with the Packers, Browns, Falcons, Texans and Panthers, making 30 career starts. He'll likely remain Carolina's starting left guard as the season progresses.