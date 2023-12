McCray (calf) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus the Falcons.

McCray was not able to participate at practice at all during the week, so it comes as no surprise that he won't play Sunday. His being sidelined leaves Carolina remarkably thin on the interior of its offensive line for Week 15, with Ricky Lee probably the player best-suited to step in at guard if something were to happen to one of starters Cade Mays or Nash Jensen.