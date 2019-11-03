Stills caught all four of his targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Jaguars in London.

This was a gutsy effort from Stills, who twice had to leave the field due to injuries. While the nature of the injuries is unknown, they weren't severe enough to keep Stills from getting back into the game. He ultimately finished second behind Duke Johnson in receiving yardage, topping 50 yards for the third time this season.