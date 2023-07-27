Green (knee) practiced with the Texans' first-team offensive line Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Green underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his knee following the 2022 season, but is ready for the start of training camp. Green was the 15th overall pick in the 2022 draft and started 14 of the 15 games he played in last season, but he allowed 47 quarterback pressures and committed 12 penalties. Now that he's back in action, Green is in line to reclaim his role as the Texans' starting left guard.