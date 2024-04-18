Texans' GM Nick Caserio told reporters Thursday that Green (shoulder) must earn his starting spot as the offseason progresses, Cole Thompson of USA Today reports.

Green sustained a shoulder injury during the Texans' preseason finale that forced him to miss the entire 2023 season, but his rehab process has been going well and he could partake in voluntary offseason workouts this week. Once he's able to return to the field, the 2022 first-round pick is expected to compete with Kendrick Green for Houston's top left guard position.