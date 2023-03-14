Tampa Bay is in line to trade Mason and a 2023 seventh-round pick to Houston in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Mason has now been traded in back-to-back offseasons after spending the early stages of his career in New England. The deal appears to be beneficial for both sides, as Tampa Bay gets to shed the veteran's contract and Houston will get a quality offensive guard to help fortify its offensive line. Mason has experience at both guard spots, but he played exclusively at right guard with Tampa Bay.