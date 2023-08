Hairston suffered a herniated disk Sunday and is expected to be placed on IR, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Hairston was carted off the field after the injury happened. At the time it wasn't known what the injury was; however, an MRI revealed the extent of the injury. Although he has not been placed on IR yet, the move is expected to happen, and depending on the timing, he could end up being out for the season.