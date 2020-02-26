Howard (knee) is progressing well in recovery and should be ready for the offseason program, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports.

When Howard was ready, he was the team's starting right tackle. However, the 23-year-old only suited up eight times in his rookie season, which ended after undergoing surgery to repair meniscus damage in his right knee. Given his current recovery, Howard should be fully cleared for training camp.