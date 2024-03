Howard (knee) restructured his contract with the Texans on Friday to clear $10.3 million in salary cap space, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Howard's restructure involves converting the majority of his $14 million base salary into a $12.9 million signing bonus. The starting right tackle is recovering from knee surgery to address patellar tendon issues, which was undergone back in November. It's not yet clear whether he'll be ready for training camp.