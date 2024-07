Howard (knee) does not carry an injury designation for the start of the Texans' training camp, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Howard is working his way back from season-ending knee surgery undergone last November, and while he'll likely be eased back onto the practice field at training camp, it's encouraging that he didn't have to begin on the PUP list. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil is also reportedly fully recovered from his knee scope.