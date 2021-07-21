Firkser is in line for a much larger role this season, according to Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website.

Wyatt also adds that Firkser showed up for the offseason program in great shape and made a strong impression around the team facility. Wideouts A.J. Brown and Julio Jones will of course account for a huge share of the targets in Tennessee, but Firkser nonetheless has a great opportunity ahead of him after the team declined to sign or draft a replacement for Jonnu Smith (now with the Patriots). Even when Smith was around, the Titans often preferred Firkser in obvious passing situations, primarily lining him up in the slot (where he ran 71 percent of routes last year, per PFF). Those passing-down snaps are plenty valuable, but Firkser also will need more early down, in-line work to achieve a true fantasy breakout in 2021. It's possible that happens, considering Geoff Swaim (484 yards in 53 career games) is the only other tight end on Tennessee's roster with an NFL reception to his name.