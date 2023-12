Firkser reverted to Detroit's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Firkser was elevated for Sunday's win over the Vikings with Brock Wright (hip) ruled out. He played two offensive snaps and 10 snaps on special teams, but didn't record any stats. Now, the veteran tight end will await another opportunity to be elevated for game-action. One such opportunity could come again Week 17 if Wright remains sidelined.