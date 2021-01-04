Firkser recorded two receptions on two targets for 18 yards in Week 17 against the Texans.

Firkser was the only Titans' receiver besides Corey Davis and A.J. Brown to record multiple receptions. However, the performance continued the trend of Firkser occupying only a small role in the offense, as he closed the season with five receptions in his final four games. Overall, Firkser managed his best season as a receiver, setting career-best marks in receptions, receiving yardage and targets. Firkser is set to become a restricted free agent in the offseason, though the team will look to make a playoff run beginning with a matchup against Baltimore in the Wild Card round.