Titans' Cameron Batson: Lands contract with Tennessee
Batson has signed a contract with the Titans, Jason Wolf of the Tennessean reports.
Batson (5-foot-8, 175 pounds) went undrafted out of Texas Tech this year, but the metrics he posted at his pro day would've ranked among the best in most drills at the combine. In fact, he was clocked as low as 4.32 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which would've tied for the fastest time among all participants. Profiling as a slot receiver at the NFL level, Batson is likely competing with three other wideouts for one potential roster spot in Tennessee.
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...