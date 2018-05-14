Titans' Cameron Batson: Lands contract with Tennessee

Batson has signed a contract with the Titans, Jason Wolf of the Tennessean reports.

Batson (5-foot-8, 175 pounds) went undrafted out of Texas Tech this year, but the metrics he posted at his pro day would've ranked among the best in most drills at the combine. In fact, he was clocked as low as 4.32 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which would've tied for the fastest time among all participants. Profiling as a slot receiver at the NFL level, Batson is likely competing with three other wideouts for one potential roster spot in Tennessee.