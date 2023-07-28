Hubbard signed with the Titans on Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
The Titans are in need of some additional depth at right tackle with Nicholas Petit-Frere suspended for the first six games of the season. Hubbard has appeared in only five games and played 78 offensive snaps across the last two campaigns, so it's unclear exactly what role he may be able to fill with his new team.
