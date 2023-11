Hubbard (biceps) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

The 32-year-old exited the Titans' Week 11 loss to the Jaguars with a biceps issue, and he was unable to practice all week, so it's no surprise that he won't suit up for Sunday's contest. Dillon Radunz is expected to start at right tackle in Hubbard's stead.